Coach Park, Korean Embassy donate $100,000 to fight coronavirus

The South Korean Ambassador and head coach Park Hang Seo presented US$100,000 to the COVID-19 prevention fund, 50,000 face masks, 500 boxes of instant noodle and 500 bags of rice.



Park sent words of encouragement to Vietnamese to make all efforts to overcome all difficulties and challenges to beat the COVID-19 pandemic. He committed to continuing to mobilize individuals and organizations to support the fund.

Earlier, the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee on March 25 received a donation of US$5,000 from Head coach Park Hang-seo to support the country’s COVID-19 prevention and control efforts. In addition, he also joined the challenge “Wash your hand” which was kicked-off by VFF in coordination with the Ministry of Health to implement measures to prevent and fight the disease.



By Huu Thanh - Translated by Kim Khanh