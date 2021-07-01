Commercial vehicles see road user charges decreased by 10-30 percent

Illustrative image (Photo: SGGP)

The decision is part of the Circular No. 47 of the Ministry of Finance reducing fees and charges to support businesses and individuals hit by Covid-19, effective from July 1 until December 31, 2021.



The fee reduction will be applied at Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centers. The calculation software will help automatically calculate the total estimated compensation.

Transport operators who want to temporarily suspend their operation must submit a documentation of confirmation by the local Department of Transport and inform the halt of business activity to Vehicle Registration and Inspection Centers to enjoy exemption of the fee for using roads until reopening business operation.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh