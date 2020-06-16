Competition promotes startup amongst young people in rural area

Young people aged 18-35 with production projects in planting, husbandry, fishery, forestry, salt, processing industry, agricultural equipment, agricultural tourism, community tourism, and IT for production and consumption of produce are eligible for the competition.



The competition encourages young people to start their own business as well as facilitate entrepreneurial activities.

After two years, the competition has received 404 entries of young people in rural districts.

The competition organizer has provided more than VND4 billion (US$ 172,450) to 20 young people who have had good startup projects. Moreover, 62 young people have taken business courses and 13 were given gifts comprising agricultural tools. Total spending is VND830 million.

Products of competition participants have been promoted and these young entrepreneurs have been delivering lectures in startup forums. Many their product brand names have been built and sold in local and international markets.

Secretariat board of the Ho Chi Minh City Communist Youth Union assigned the Rural Youth Steering Board, the Business Studies & Assistance Center and the Rural Youth Supporting Development Center to hold the competition 2020.

This year competition including three rounds is slated to take place from June to October. Candidates must have a product to introduce to the jury and investors and then they are questioned.

The competition will give the opportunity to connect enterprises in agriculture sector so that they can grasp good ideas and potential business models and expand their production and diversify their products as well as attract highly skilled employees.

By Gia Khanh - Translated by Anh Quan