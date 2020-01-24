Confident Vietnam in 2020: FM spokeswoman

Le Thi Thu Hang,

Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs



Vietnam became a focus of attention among the world as the country appeared in the front pages of international newspapers, on the hottest TV shows.

Particularly, popular social networks focused on the second summit between the two leaders of Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK) and the United States hosted in Vietnam’s capital city of Hanoi as well as the country was elected as non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) for 2020-2021 term with a record high number of 192 votes out of the 193 member countries.Vietnam is expected to enter the coming new year with new achievements and great responsibility as undertaking ASEAN Chairmanship and non-permanent member of UN Security Council for the period of 2020-2021.In 2020, Vietnam will take over the ASEAN Chairmanship and a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council in the context of complicated and unpredicted changes in the region and the world.In the world, the increases of contacts, strategic competitiveness among powerful countries and harsh forces mobilization have been impacting to developing countries; the surge of protectionism has created challenges for the multilateralism and free trade.The hotspots around the world such as in the Middle East, Korean Peninsula, the South America, etc have been overheated along with terrorism, climate change, water-sources security, international immigration, cyber-security, etc that would be challenges.The Asia-Pacific region, especially the Southeast Asia still maintains a role of motivation growth and global economic connection; however, the ultra-nationalism, unilateral behavior, political violence, underestimation of international law tended to surge stronger than risk of the peace, stability and regional development.The fourth industrial Revolution, the “flat world” with Internet media, social media have blurred the barrier between internal and external information and created an unlimited outer-space for the people.The virtual social media has become an important information channel which has real impacts.Besides the fast and viral communication, fake news, bad news, etc are considered as negative aspects affecting social stability, the national, regional and international security.The information needs and requirements have impacted on life aspects, policy developments and management systems from countries to countries.Along with the above challenges, there have still been many advantages. The objective is cooperation for peace which is still the top trending and the disputes among powerful countries would not overheat like in the period of Cold War.Most of the countries still appreciate the international law, raise multilateralism and consider dialogue as a way to solve disputes and differences to mutually deal with non-traditional global challenges.The United Nations Security Council still has a primary responsibility for the maintenance of international peace and security, meanwhile ASEAN remains the most successful multifaceted organization in the region and in the world.The subjective is the achievement of innovation during more than three decades, contributing to reinforce and enhance the position and power of Vietnam as the country became a mid-range nation and established strategic and comprehensive partnerships with 30 countries, including all member states of the United Nations Security Council.2020 is the pivotal year of implementation of Directive No. 25-CT/TW on promoting and enhancing the role of multilateral diplomacy issued by the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat and enhancing the role of multilateral diplomacy by 2030 in the spirit of the Resolution of the 12th Party Congress on multilateral foreign affairs.This is an important foundation for Vietnam to build the new capacity to fulfill international responsibilities as well as the dual role of non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council and ASEAN Chairmanship in 2020.Vietnam- a dynamic member of ASEAN and the United Nations is expected to be the significant message on in 2020.With the motto of “Reliable partner for sustainable peace”, Vietnam has loved value of peace and strived for peace on its term in United Nations Security Council.Vietnam prioritizes on promoting dialogues, finding appropriate solutions for conflicts; upholds international law, the United Nations Charter, multilateralism; proves to share Vietnamese experiences on rebuilding after the conflict and meditation; promotes humanitarian issues, civilian protection during the war and heightens the women role on solving conflicts; enhancing role of the United Nations Security Council on maintaining peace and international security.Vietnam has chosen “Cohesive and Responsive” as the theme of the ASEAN Chairmanship Year 2020 with five priorities of promoting the role and contribution of ASEAN into maintaining regional peace, security and stability; promoting regional connectivity and integration, enhancing responsiveness and taking advantage of the fourth industrial revolution opportunities; fostering the communities awareness and ASEAN character; enhancing partnerships for peace and sustainable development; improving the responsiveness and operational effectiveness of ASEAN.With the role of ASEAN Chairmanship this year, Vietnam will represent for ASEAN at the United Nations Security Council, being opportunity to advertise the country and people of Vietnam to the international communities.In the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) 2017, Vietnam built a beautiful, friendly, sincere and active country. The Financial Times of the UK likened APEC 2017 as an international performance of both Vietnam and Da Nang.Despite of facing challenge of time to prepare for the second US - North Korea Summit, Vietnam excellently finished its role as the host country and Hanoian showed image of the civilization, elegance, friendly and hospitality capital city like international press had mentioned.In reality, the achievement was thanks to the participation of the political system and the support of the local people. The international community also witnessed Vietnam as an innovative and active country for international integration and a responsible member for international issues.There would be around 300 activities in more than 10 localities, especially the 36th, 37th ASEAN Summit and other relevant summits within framework of the ASEAN Year 2020, Vietnam strived to prove achievements of popularizing the country’s images in the region and in the world as well as introducing the localities to international friends.With the role of non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for two years, the Southeast Asian country will have opportunities and responsibility to share cultural values, heritages of peace, meditation, people harmony based on history and experience from ancestors.This is not the first time Vietnam has undertaken this multilateral important role.Undertaking dual role of ASEAN Chairmanship 2020 and non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council have posed challenges with a lot of works and responsibility but it would also be a chance to affirm the new position of Vietnam in the international integration.The success is indispensable to the participation and contribution of foreign information activities.Accordingly, this year’s foreign information activities will focus on pursuing guidelines and policies of the Party and the State in the external relations, as well as highlighting the ability of “leading” of Vietnam with the role of connecting and chairing conference sessions of the United Nations Security Council.Additionally, Vietnam will represent for the United Nations Security Council in building relations with other countries, organizations inside and outside the United Nations; ensure the content and results of ASEAN conferences; reflect the friendship and cooperation ties between Vietnam and other countries, international organizations; advertise the image of the country and people of Vietnam; contribute to make across- country consensus, the support abroad for the guidelines and policies of the Party and the State, create a favorable environment for development and strengthening the potentials of the country.Certainly, Vietnam's efforts to receive the dual role with responsibly, in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation will be recognized by the international community.

Le Thi Thu Hang (Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs) - Translated by Huyen Huong