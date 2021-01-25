Congress delegates pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh

The delegates include Politburo member and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the National Assembly Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan, Secretary of the Party Central Committee and President of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Tran Thanh Man, and other members of the Politburo and the Secretariat of the Party Central Committee.



The delegates expressed their profound gratitude to the late President – the national liberation hero, who devoted his whole life and laid the ideological foundation to the Party’s revolutionary cause.



They vowed to follow President Ho Chi Minh’s path, and will strive to build a clean and strong Party, protect the nation, maintain peace and stability, and work to develop Vietnam into a modern industrial country soon.



The delegation then laid a wreath at the Monument to Heroes and Fallen Soldiers.



The 13th National Party Congress, which takes place from January 25 to February 2, 2021 in Hanoi, is an important political event of the Party, military and people. It is a milestone in the Party and State’s development.



A total of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5.1 million Party members nationwide are attending the event.



Guests at the congress include former Party and State leaders, ambassadors and foreign ambassadors and chief representatives of international organisations in Hanoi, representatives of Vietnamese Heroic Mothers, outstanding youths and intellectuals, and representatives from religious organisations.



The working agenda of the 13th Congress will focus on reviewing the implementation of the 12th Congress’s Resolution in association with assessing the 35-year renewal cause, 30 years implementing the 1991 Platform, 10 years implementing the 2011 Platform (amended) and the 2011-2020 socio-economic development strategy. The Congress will also define the socio-economic development orientations and tasks for 2021 - 2025, as well as the goals and orientations for 2030 and the national development vision to 2045. This Congress will also review Party building work and the leadership of the Party Central Committee in the 12th tenure, and elect a new Party Central Committee for the 13th tenure.