Congress votes on number of Party Central Committee members

Politburo member and Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue, on behalf of the Presidium, presided over the meeting in the morning, which continued to mull over the submitted draft documents.



Thirteen delegates raised their ideas.

As of the third working day, there had been 36 ideas raised at plenary sessions and 788 others raised in groups.

Also in the morning, member of the Party Central Committee, Vice Chairman of the Party Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education, and member of the congress’s Secretary Group Nguyen Hong Dien reported that the congress had received congratulatory letters and messages from another 83 parties, organisations, and international friends. As of January 26, the number of congratulatory letters and messages totalled 298.

In the afternoon, participating delegates sat down to discuss the personnel work of the 13th Party Central Committee under the chair of Tran Quoc Vuong, Politburo member and permanent member of the Party Central Committee’s Secretariat.

Pham Minh Chinh, Politburo member, Secretary of the Party Central Committee, and head of the committee’s Organisation Commission, on behalf of the Presidium, presented the 12th Party Central Committee’s report on the 13th-tenure Party Central Committee’s personnel work.

The congress discussed and voted for the number of committee members to be 200, including 180 official and 20 alternative members.

The delegates then continued discussions in groups.

A total of 1,587 delegates representing more than 5 million Party members nationwide are attending the 13th National Party Congress, which officially kicked off in Hanoi on January 26.

It will close on February 2.