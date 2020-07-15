Construction ministry urges better management of industrial buildings

The move came after recent wall collapses which led to deaths and property damage.



According to the Ministry of Construction, the construction of industrial buildings has mushroomed in almost all localities.

In many cases, building contractors and constructors are not qualified and there are reportedly violations in the construction process, resulting in accidents.

The Ministry of Construction asked the Vietnam Institute for Building Science and Technology to compile instructions on the design, construction and inspection of industrial buildings with large walls.

The quality management of those buildings would be more urgent to ensure safety and avoid further incidents in the coming rainy season, said deputy minister of construction Le Quang Hung.

Localities must also strengthen management on the capacity of investors, contractors and constructors of industrial buildings, he said.

On May 14, 10 workers died and 14 others suffered from severe injuries in a wall collapse at a factory of Av Healthcare JS Company located in Giang Dien Industrial Zone in southern Dong Nai Province.

In March last year, six people died after a wall collapsed in a factory of Bohsing Company in Vinh Long Province.

In both cases, the wall collapses resulted from construction violations.