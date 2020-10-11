Construction of APEC Park expansion in Da Nang underway

Built at a cost of over VND759 billion (US$32.86 million), the 8,668 sq.m expansion is bounded by the existing APEC Statue Park and will comprise a public park, a strolling garden with an existing sculpture garden, a main stage, a water fountain, a stage for organising cultural events, and green areas.

Scheduled for completion next May, it is expected to become an outstanding cultural-tourism destination of the city.

Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the new development is one of many works to celebrate the 22nd Party Congress of Da Nang city for the 2020-2025 tenure towards the 13th National Party Congress.

Opened on November 9, 2017, the existing APEC Statue Park covers an area of nearly 3,000 sq.m and displays statues representing the economies that joined the 2017 APEC Economic Leaders’ Week in Da Nang.

