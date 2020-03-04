Construction of Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway estimated to cost US$ 1 billion

The estimation was released at a meeting between the People’s Committee of the Southern Province Ba Ria – Vung Tau and the company yesterday.



The 77.8 kilometer Bien Hoa-Vung Tau expressway is one of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s key projects, featuring high regional connectivity and fostering the growth of the province’s deepwater container terminal.

The expressway will span 77.8 kilometers, to be constructed in two phases. The first with the length of 46.8 kilometers runs from Bien Hoa Town in the Southern Province of Dong Nai to Phu My Town in Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province.

The second stretch with the length of 31 kilometers will link Phu My Town with the coastal city of Vung Tau.

There are three options. The first option is that Ba Ria – Vung Tau will spend VND4 trillion while VND10 trillion will be taken from the country’s state budget and Dong Nai’s budget and social contribution will be VND11 trillion.

The second is that Ba Ria- Vung Tau and Dong Nai will jointly spend over VND6.8 billion on site clearance and call for social contribution of VND11 trillion for other items of the project. Over VND5 trillion for building the expressway will be taken from the country’s state budget and over VND2 trillion for building the road connecting the expressway will be taken from Ba Ria- Vung Tau budget.

The last option is that the expressway project will be divided into phases. In the first phase, VND5 trillion will be taken from the country’s state budget and Dong Nai for site clearance while Ba Ria- Vung Tau will pay VND2 trillion for site clearance and the rest of VND7.8 trillion for basic construction will be social contribution.

The second phase will have the total investment capital of over VND10 trillion. There are two options for the phase. The first option is that Ba Ria – Vung Tau will allocate VND2 trillion while the rest will be taken from the state budget.

The second one is that Ba Ria- Vung Tau will ask for permission to turn the project into local expressway project; accordingly, local administrations will decide investment formats.

Chairman of Ba Ria – Vung Tau requested state competent agencies to make reports of the project feasibility for submission to the Prime Minister.

By Nong Ngan - Translated by Uyen Phuong