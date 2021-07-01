Construction of Long Thanh Airport’s terminal, runway slated for Q1 2022

Perspective of Long Thanh International Airport project (Photo: VNA)



The ACV expects to start the work on ground levelling and construction of the passenger terminal and runway in September and the first quarter of next year.

The Ministry of Transport has urged investors of the four component projects to complete the construction by the first quarter of 2025 and put the first phase of the project into operation in the fourth quarter of the year.The ACV has to date completed bomb and mine clearance for more than one quarter of the total area of the first phase and constructed more than 1,750m of boundary walls. It is expected to complete the construction of all 8,668m of walls surrounding the area in September and bomb and mine clearance in December.The rate of ground clearance so far has reached 50.7 percent.The Dong Nai authorities are asked to accelerate ground clearance and handle recommendations of the State Audit Office of Vietnam on the field so as to meet the assign disbursement schedule in 2021.The project is being carried out primarily with investment of the ACV of at least VND36 trillion (US$1.56 billion), and the remainder of about VND63 trillion will come from loans.The Transport Ministry has requested additional mid-term capital in 2021-25 for the implementation of the project.According to the ACV, Long Thanh International Airport will be built in three phases over three decades. In the first phase, one runway with a length of 4,000m, taxiways, an apron, and a passenger terminal with other auxiliary works sprawling 373,000sq.m will be built to serve 25 million passengers and 1.2 million tonnes of cargo each year.The airport, which was expected to cost VND336.63 trillion, is designed to have four runways, four passenger terminals, and other auxiliary facilities to ensure a capacity of 100 million passengers and 5 million tonnes of cargo a year by 2040.Located 40km to the east of Ho Chi Minh City, Long Thanh airport is expected to relieve overloading at Tan Son Nhat international airport in the southern metropolis, now the country’s largest airport.