Accordingly, the construction is going to start construction of the plant with a capacity of 120MW with required 25 wind turbine locations in Ky Anh District.



The plant is estimated to generate nearly 350.357GWh of electricity each year. Total land acquisition is 30,28 hectares.

The project is scheduled to be operated within 50 years. The construction of the wind farm is from September 2021 to November 2021 and expected to be piloted from September to November , 2021.





By Duong Quang - Translated by Phu Nguyen