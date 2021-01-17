Construction of VND10 trillion wind power farm started

The wind farm consisting of our wind power plants 1A, 1B, 1C and 1D with a total capacity of 350MW is located on communes of Tan Tien, Nguyen Huan in Dam Doi District and Tam Giang Dong in Nam Can District.



The first phase of the plant costing VND10 trillion (US$431 million) comprising 83 wind turbines with a capacity of 4.5 MW each is slated for completion in the end of this year.

The wind park is expected to generate 1,1 million per year.

Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Tien Hai said that the plant will contribute to the stabilization of power supply in the Mekong Delta region and the tourism and economic development of the province.





By Tan Thai, Thanh Quoc – Translated by Kim Khanh