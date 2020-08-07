Construction on Chau Doc-Can Tho- Soc Trang expressway to start before 2030

After the NA and Government allocate capital in the medium-term public investment in the 2021-2025 period, the ministry will coordinate with relevant ministries, departments and local authorities to select important projects to give investment priorities.



The expressway linking Chau Doc city in the Mekong Delta province of An Giang to Can Tho City and Soc Trang Province is estimated to be cost VND29,600 (US$1.3 billion). The road is execpedt to be a route connecting Southeast Asian countries with Vietnam via Tran De seaport in Soc Trang Province.

Regarding to the project of National Highway 91C in Can Tho City, the ministry has suggested the municpla People’s Committee mobilize capital sources to invest the project.





By Bich Quyen – Translated by Kim Khanh