A number of reports were delivered to the conference on the outcomes of meetings collecting voter opinions on the nominees at their places of work and in their neighbourhood.

Chairing the conference, President of the VFF Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Election Council (NEC) Do Van Chien said the second consultative conference on March 19 compiled a preliminary list of 205 candidates nominated by central agencies for the 15th NA election.

They are among 1,083 candidates running for seats in the legislature, which also include 888 people nominated by local organisations and units and 75 self-nominated candidates. The ratio of candidates to deputies now stands at 2.19.



National Assembly Vice Chairman Do Ba Ty speaks at the event.

The VFF Central Committee has sent working groups to check on preparations for elections in a number of cities and provinces, explore certain challenges these localities are facing in making preparations for the elections, and propose timely solutions. These issues were put on the table at a virtual meeting hosted by the VFF Central Committee on April 15.

Chien said the third consultative conference is very important for the election as it is the last of its kind that establishes a final list of eligible candidates for submission to the NEC.

He also took the occasion to urge Vietnamese people nationwide to actively engage in voter meetings, talks, and seminars held by the VFF and local administrations, and vote at the elections on May 23, to exercise their rights and fulfill duties as citizens.



President of the VFF Central Committee and Vice Chairman of the National Election Council Do Van Chien speaks at the third consultative conference in Hanoi on April 16.

Vietnamplus