Corruption fight increasingly drastic, effective: top leader

A report at the event noted that in the first half of 2020, aside from major achievements in the COVID-19 combat, economic development, and social and foreign affairs, the Party building and the corruption fight continued to receive support and high evaluation from the people, officials and Party members, proving that this fight has become stronger and more drastic.



Examination, inspection and auditing have been further enhanced and a number of cadres committing wrongdoings, including senior officials managed by the Party Central Committee, dealt with.



Attention has continued to be paid to the detection and settlement of corruption in ministries, sectors and localities, with investigation launched into 143 cases involving 399 persons in the first six months.



During the period, prosecution and civil judgment enforcement agencies nationwide recovered more than VND37 trillion (US$1.6 billion) worth of stolen assets in corruption and economic cases. Of the sum, over VND11.7 trillion worth of assets, along with many other valuable properties, in the cases under the steering committee’s monitoring was recovered, temporarily seized, or frozen.



For the rest of the year, the committee will accelerate the settlement of serious and complex corruption and economic cases that attract the public’s attention; enhance examination, supervision, inspection and auditing to deal with complaints and denunciations about corruption in a timely manner; continue directing the making of regulations on anti-corruption prevention and control; and bolster communications and education on the corruption fight.



Speaking at the session, General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong, who also chairs the committee, said the corruption combat has almost become a movement and an irresistible trend.



Examination, inspection and auditing have been stepped up while many cadres with wrongdoings, including senior, incumbent and former officials, have been disciplined in an open, stringent but also humane manner. The investigation, prosecution and trying of those violators have been carried out drastically, and there are no off-limits zones, according to him.



He attributed the unceasing and proper fight against corruption to efforts by the entire Party and people, unanimity in the whole society, as well as the steering committee’s effective performance.



The leader emphasised that the committee is determined not to slacken but strengthen this combat so as to deter corruption.