Countries must respect Vietnam’s sovereignty in East Sea: spokesperson

She stressed that in promulgating and enforcing national legal documents related to the sea, countries have the obligation to comply with international law and international agreement to which they are members, especially the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (1982 UNCLOS).



“Vietnam has sufficient legal basis and historical evidence to affirm its sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagos in accordance with international law, and its sovereignty, sovereign right and jurisdiction over waters in line with the 1982 UNCLOS,” Hang said, emphasizing that the country will resolutely and persistently pursue measures in conformity with international law to protect those legal and legitimate rights.

She said related countries have the responsibility to observe international law and the UNCLOS with goodwill, not take actions that would escalate tensions, and actively contribute to building trust, maintaining peace and stability, and promoting international order at sea as well as security, safety and freedom of navigation and aviation in the East Sea.