Country pays tribute to heroic martyrs on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

A wide range of activities is held nationwide on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (on July 27, 1947).

Commemoration ceremony of martyrs who died in the Southern continental shelf

Paying tribute to heroic martyrs not only expresses Vietnamese traditional moral, “When drinking water, think of its source” but also honors patriotism as well as the great sacrifices by martyrs and wounded soldiers to national liberation.

Country pays tribute to heroic martyrs on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day ảnh 1 A memorial and reburial service for remains of  martyrs in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre
Country pays tribute to heroic martyrs on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day ảnh 2 A lantern floating festival is held on Thach Han river in Quang Tri town of the central province of Quang Tri to mark the 73rd anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).
Country pays tribute to heroic martyrs on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day ảnh 3 Seeking, gathering and repatriating sets of remains of fallen soldiers
Country pays tribute to heroic martyrs on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day ảnh 4 A monument for martyrs on Truong Sa Lon Island in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa

Country pays tribute to heroic martyrs on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day ảnh 5 Military officials offering incenses to martyrs in Vi Xuyen National Martyrs' Cemetery in the northern province of Ha Giang

