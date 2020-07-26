Country pays tribute to heroic martyrs on War Invalids and Martyrs' Day

Paying tribute to heroic martyrs not only expresses Vietnamese traditional moral, “When drinking water, think of its source” but also honors patriotism as well as the great sacrifices by martyrs and wounded soldiers to national liberation.
A memorial and reburial service for remains of martyrs in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre
A lantern floating festival is held on Thach Han river in Quang Tri town of the central province of Quang Tri to mark the 73rd anniversary of the War Invalids and Martyrs’ Day (July 27).
Seeking, gathering and repatriating sets of remains of fallen soldiers
A monument for martyrs on Truong Sa Lon Island in the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa
Military officials offering incenses to martyrs in Vi Xuyen National Martyrs' Cemetery in the northern province of Ha Giang