COVID-19: Body temperature equipment granted to Vinh Phuc

Speaking at the event, permanent Vice Chairman of the provincial People’s Committee Le Duy Thanh lauded the bank branch’s contributions to social welfare for the safety of local community, especially amid the complicated developments of COVID-19 epidemic.



Recently, trade unions of the Vietnam National Oil and Gas Group (PetroVietnam), the Vietnam Maritime Administration, the Airports Corporation of Vietnam, the Vietnam National Coal – Mineral Industries Corporation, the Vietnam Railways Corporation, the Vietnam Rubber Group, and the Shipbuilding Industry Corporation have granted face masks and antiseptic fluid valued at VND 500 million to the province, which have been sent to industrial zones and schools to fight the epidemic.



The Shinwon Ebenzer Vietnam Co.Ltd and the Vina Korea Co.Ltd at Khai Quang industrial zone in Vinh Yen city also handed over 400,000 cloth masks to local residents in the effort.



As of March 18 night, Vietnam confirmed a total of 76 infection cases, 16 of them have fully recovered.