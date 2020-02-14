COVID-19: Deputy PM orders safety for students after returning to schools

At a meeting of the national steering committee for prevention and control of the disease on February 14, Deputy PM Dam, who is also head of the committee, said he previously ordered the education ministry to pen detailed instructions on prevention measures for schools, teachers, parents and students.



Every corner at schools must be safe for students, he said, adding local authorities and schools were requested to enhance communication work to raise public awareness of the disease.



Students’ health and safety remain the first priority, therefore, if schools resume teaching, they must assure the safest possible environment for the students, Dam said.

Besides, it is important to make parents believe that their children are safe from coronavirus while attending schools, he said.



Deputy PM Dam also stressed that as special attention must be paid to public consensus, ministries, sectors and localities must carefully consider the resumption of classes, while continuing the prevention and control of the disease.



According to the MoET, as of 20:30 on February 13, 16 cities and provinces nationwide decided to let their students return to schools on February 17. Those include Ca Mau, Dong Nai, Soc Trang, Dak Lak, Dak Nong, Tay Ninh, Hau Giang, Binh Phuoc, Can Tho, Ha Nam, Da Nang, Yen Bai, Ha Tinh, Thai Nguyen, Lang Son and Dong Nai.



Meanwhile, students in northern Vinh Phuc province, where 11 out of 16 COVID-19 infection cases in the country have been confirmed to date, will stay at home until February 22.