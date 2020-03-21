COVID-19 fight now Vietnam’s top priority: Deputy FM

During the talks, the officials shared information on the complex developments of the pandemic and said that in the current context, their countries are prioritising every resource and taking strong measures to contain the spread of the disease.



Son and his partners agreed that regional and international cooperation has an important role to play in containing the spread and controlling the pandemic in the time to come.



The official affirmed that fighting the COVID-19 is Vietnam’s current top priority, adding the government is very resolute and mobilising all the resources for the work. He asked the US and other countries to continue sharing information and intensifying their cooperation with Vietnam in this effort.



The countries should consolidate and bring into play available regional and international mechanisms, including those of the ASEAN, in the fight against the pandemic, he said, adding they should also continue the measures aimed at minimising its impact on economic growth and social stability and expressing his belief that the joint endeavors and cooperation of the international community will help roll back the pandemic in the time to come.



Steven and other officials spoke highly of Vietnam’s strong and proactive measures in the COVID-19 fight over the recent past and highlighted that Vietnam is one of the countries effectively coping with the pandemic. They also reaffirmed support for Vietnam in the work in the time to come.