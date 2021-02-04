COVID-19: Hanoi puts the brakes on festivities, mass gatherings

In his directive, Anh told the city’s departments, sectors, and agencies, and district-level People’s Committees to view COVID-19 prevention and control as the most urgent task now and keep adhering to the motto “fighting the pandemic is like fighting an enemy”.

Cadres, Party members, civil servants, and public employees have to take the lead in carrying out anti-COVID-19 measures and must not lower their guard.

Meanwhile, inter-sectoral forces were ordered to take drastic action to concurrently combat the outbreak and perform socio-economic tasks for 2021.

The chairman asked for stronger communications to persuade locals not to leave their home if unnecessary, wear face masks when not at home, and not gather into a mass in public places.

He pointed out the need to minimise movement, especially during the Lunar New Year (Tet) holiday when travel usually surges, and implement anti-coronavirus measures in public passenger transport.

Regarding important events for political, social, and economic purposes, the city mayor assigned local authorities to make decisions and ensure virus transmission prevention at those activities.

Anh tasked the municipal Department of Public Security with coordinating with local authorities and healthcare establishments to quickly trace people with close contact with confirmed cases, others meeting them, as well as those coming from outbreak-hit areas in Hai Duong and Quang Ninh provinces.

He also ordered increased examination and strict settlement of people illegally entering Vietnam, spreading fake news, evading health declaration procedures, providing false information, or violating anti-COVID-19 rules.

As of February 4 morning, Vietnam had recorded 1,948 COVID-19 cases, including 1,059 locally-transmitted ones. Hanoi posted 21 cases of community transmission since January 27, all linked to hotspots in Chi Linh city in Hai Duong province and Van Don International Airport in Quang Ninh province.

