Covid-19 hit provinces must give top priority to epidemic control: PM

Tne Prime Minister requires Covid-19 hit provinces to give their top priority to epidemic control (Photo: SGGP) Speaking at a virtual meeting about epidemic prevention with 27 southern provinces and cities from the Central Province of Phu Yen to Ca Mau Province in Vietnam's southern tip this morning, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized prevention and controlling of coronavirus epidemic is important above all in Covid-19 hit provinces. Other provinces must organize production so that Vietnam can achieve dual goals including preventing the Covid-19 pandemic and promoting socio-economic development.



Reporting the coronavirus development in the country, Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long said that the disease continued to develop complicatedly, this outbreak caused by the fast-spreading Delta variant has been recorded in 58 out of 63 cities and provinces.

The Ministry of Health has mobilized about 10,000 healthcare workers and volunteers with 24 delegations to support districts in the southern metropolis’s fight against the coronavirus epidemic.

The ministry has issued guidance on reducing isolation time, on pilot home isolation for contacts F1 to curb the spread of the disease. Moreover, the Ministry directed to reduce the time of medical isolation from 21 days to 14 days for contacts F1 and people entering the country.

Additionally, the Ministry instructed the management of medical isolation at home and reduced treatment period for asymptomatic Covid-19 patients and mild cases.

Speaking at the meeting, Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh emphasized taking care of and protecting people's health and lives must come first.

Currently, approximately 26,935 patients are being treated in hospitals nationwide while 270,665 people under isolation.

Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long speaks at the meeting (Photo: SGGP)

By Phan Thao - Translated by Uyen Phuong