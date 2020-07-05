COVID-19: Over 350 Vietnamese citizens repatriated from Australia, New Zealand

Vietnamese agencies in and outside the country have coordinated with the national flag carrier Vietnam Airlines, and agencies of Australia and New Zealand to arrange the flight to bring the citizens home.



Passengers were mostly children, the elderly, pregnant women, those with illnesses, and workers and students made homeless after their working contracts ended or campus closed.



Preventive measures were taken seriously during the flight. After landing at the Tan Son Nhat Airport in Ho Chi Minh City, crew members and passengers had their body temperature checked and went under quarantine as regulated.



Under the Prime Minister’s instruction, Vietnamese authorities and representative offices abroad will continue conducting more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home in the coming time, based on the pandemic developments at home and abroad, the citizens’ aspirations, and quarantine capacity in localities.