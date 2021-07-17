Covid-19: PM agrees to apply social distancing in 19 southern provinces, cities

PM agrees to apply social distancing in 19 southern cities and provinces under Directive 16 (Photo: SGGP)

Of the localities, Ho Chi Minh City and Binh Duong and Dong Nai province have already enacted social distancing in line with the PM’s Directive No. 16/CT-TTg.



The others are Can Tho city and Binh Phuoc, Tay Ninh, Ba Ria-Vung Tau, Tien Giang, Long An, Vinh Long, Dong Thap, Ben Tre, Hau Giang, An Giang, Bac Lieu, Soc Trang, Tra Vinh, Ca Mau and Kien Giang provinces.

According to the document issued on the day, the 14-day social distancing period will be decided by Chairpersons of provincial People’s Committees but it must begin before July 19.

For cities and provinces which are applying social distancing prior to the Prime Minister’s, today document will report its coronavirus situation to decide whether the cities or provinces will continue the social distancing or not. During social distancing, the PM proposed strict implementation of Directive 16 noting that each organization and leader will be held accountable for incidents. Gatherings of people must be banned according to the regulation. Simultaneously, local governments must make sure the supply of food and foodstuff to all residents, especially the poor and unemployed people who lost their job due to the coronavirus pandemic. Mr. Chinh directed only business establishments that meet the requirements of Covid-19 prevention regulations are allowed to operate. Related agencies must take heed of traffic congestion. Chairmen in cities and provinces must send a report to the Prime Minister about the coronavirus development to have appropriate solutions for each place. Deputy Prime Minister Vu Duc Dam was assigned to direct ministries, sectors, and localities to apply the directive as well as solving problems relating to the coronavirus pandemic on behalf of the Prime Minister.

By Phan Thao - Translated by Anh Quan