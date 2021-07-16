  1. National

Covid-19 test validity for goods trucks’ drivers required to extend

SGGP
The Ministry of Transport has asked the National Steering Committee of Covid-19 Prevention and Control, and the Ministry of Health to urgently launch regulations and duration of validity for a negative Covid-19 test result for traffic participants in localities to ensure uninterrupted trans-provincial transport of goods amid the Covid-19 epidemic.
Covid-19 test validity for goods trucks’ drivers required to extend ảnh 1 Hundreds of container trucks from HCMC to Mekong Delta region are snaking in a Covid-19 control station in Tien Giang Province on July 8. (Photo: SGGP)
The rules and certain amount of time of negative test result for coronavirus among provinces and cities have not been unified as yet. For example, the validity period of the negative COVID-19 test certificate of HCMC is three days, five days in Long An Province, seven days in Dong Nai Province making difficulty for drivers of goods trucks, especially long-haul truck drivers ing coomodities on the North-South route.
The Ministry of Transport has proposed the Ministry of Health to consider a Covid-19 test validity of 5-7 days for nationwide application under strict safety measures against the pandemic to create favorable conditions for transport participants and avoid stuck in traffic Covid-19 control stations in localities.

By Minh Anh – Translated by Kim Khanh

