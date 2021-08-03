Covid-19 treatment hospital to be set up in Hanoi

Perspective of the hospital (Photo: Ministry of Health)



The hospital, to be inaugurated in mid-August, will house 500 beds.

Located in Yen So ward, Hoang Mai district, it will serve as a national Covid-19 intensive care unit (ICU) which will provide treatment for severe patients and technical support for other Covid-19 medical facilities in the assigned areas.At the same time, the Ministry of Health is working to set up ICUs at the second facility of the Vietnam-Germany Friendship Hospital and the Ha Nam facility of the Bach Mai Hospital.The National Hospital for Tropical Diseases is also asked to raise the number of beds, especially in the ICU.On August 2, more than 200 medical workers of the Bach Mai Hospital travelled to Ho Chi Minh City to work at a 500-bed treatment hospital for Covid-19 patients.On the same day, an ICU at the city’s International Hospital, which was set up on August 1, received 70 patients in critical conditions.