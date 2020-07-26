  1. National

Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword

In these days, crowds of people have flocked to the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers who sacrificed their lives for national independence and freedom.

A lot of people flocked to the northern central coastal province of Quang Tri to offer incense and pay floral tributes to fallen soldiers in July. (Photo: SGGP)

Every July sees many activities commemorating martyrs on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27) and a large number of people, including local residents, visitors, soldiers and martyrs’ relatives coming to the province to pay tribute to national contributors.
Quang Tri province is home to 72 war martyrs’ cemeteries with more than 53,955 graves, including the largest national cemeteries of Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 1 Quang Tri’s cemeteries are the resting places of thousands of martyrs who came across the country.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 2 The Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery lying on a bank of Hieu River in Dong Ha City is the resting place of more than 10,000 martyrs.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 3 Hundreds of groups of visitors come to cemeteries to offer incenses to fallen soldiers despite of hot weather.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 4 Tens of thousands of soldiers laid down their lives in battlefields in Quang Tri Province during the resistance war against the US
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 5 A war veteran, Nguyen Huu Vien from Phu Yen Province offers incenses to his comrades.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 6 Taking good care of martyrs’ graves
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 7 War veterans visit their comrades.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 8
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 9 A delegation of war veterans of the nothern city of Hai Phong visits the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 10 The young generation pays tribute to fallen soldiers.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 11 Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery covering on an area of nearly 40 hectares on Ben Tat Hill in Gio Linh District’s Vinh Truong Commune is the resting place of over 10,200 martyrs.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 12
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 13 The martyr’s cemetery is also a symbol of the revolutionary heroism , the will of soldiers in fighting for independence and the people’s aspiration for peace.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 14 Offering flowers to martyrs in Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 15 Travelers visit Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 16 The ancient Quang Tri Citadel and Thach Han River is regarded as a cemetery of thousands of martyrs who died during the fierce 81-day-and-night battle here during the summer of 1972.
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 17 Releasing flower garlands on Thach Han River
Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword ảnh 18 Releasing floating lanterns to commemorate fallen soldiers


By Nguyen Hoang - Translated by Kim Khanh

