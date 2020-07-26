Crowds flock to Quang Tri, the land with fire and sword

Every July sees many activities commemorating martyrs on the occasion of War Invalids and Martyrs' Day (July 27) and a large number of people, including local residents, visitors, soldiers and martyrs’ relatives coming to the province to pay tribute to national contributors.



Quang Tri province is home to 72 war martyrs’ cemeteries with more than 53,955 graves, including the largest national cemeteries of Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery and the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery.



Quang Tri’s cemeteries are the resting places of thousands of martyrs who came across the country. The Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery lying on a bank of Hieu River in Dong Ha City is the resting place of more than 10,000 martyrs. Hundreds of groups of visitors come to cemeteries to offer incenses to fallen soldiers despite of hot weather. Tens of thousands of soldiers laid down their lives in battlefields in Quang Tri Province during the resistance war against the US A war veteran, Nguyen Huu Vien from Phu Yen Province offers incenses to his comrades. Taking good care of martyrs’ graves War veterans visit their comrades. A delegation of war veterans of the nothern city of Hai Phong visits the Road 9 National Martyrs’ Cemetery. The young generation pays tribute to fallen soldiers. Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery covering on an area of nearly 40 hectares on Ben Tat Hill in Gio Linh District’s Vinh Truong Commune is the resting place of over 10,200 martyrs. The martyr’s cemetery is also a symbol of the revolutionary heroism , the will of soldiers in fighting for independence and the people’s aspiration for peace. Offering flowers to martyrs in Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery Travelers visit Truong Son National Martyrs' Cemetery. The ancient Quang Tri Citadel and Thach Han River is regarded as a cemetery of thousands of martyrs who died during the fierce 81-day-and-night battle here during the summer of 1972. Releasing flower garlands on Thach Han River Releasing floating lanterns to commemorate fallen soldiers









By Nguyen Hoang - Translated by Kim Khanh