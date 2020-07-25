Cuisine festival organized in Central Province to promote chicken products

The Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development and People’s Committee jointly held the festival in which poultry farms and businesses in Binh Dinh, Ho Chi Minh City and in the country paced their booths to introduce materials of chicken raising and products.

In the afternoon, visitors had a chance to enjoy dishes made by local and international cooks.

Deputy Chairman of BInh Dinh Province People’s Committee Tran Chau said that the festival created a chance for enterprises to promote their products as well as sign agreements in production and consumption of chicken.

The event was also a place where managers, enterprise leaders and scientists exchanged their experiences in chicken raising and work out a market development strategy for the livestock farming. Deputy Chairman Chau said that Binh Dinh Province is striving to have 15 million chicken by 2025 with around 7.5 million chicken being raised in the province now.

Deputy Agriculture Minister Phung Duc Tien shared that the agriculture sector has been coping with drought, flood, and disease but it tried its best to deserve to be one of the pillars of the country’s economy.

Agriculture Minister Nguyen Xuan Cuong said that in the sector’s strategy for the period 2020-2030 with the vision to 2040, domesticated animals are raised in an agricultural setting to produce commodities such as meat and eggs. Noticeably, the sector will take heed of local chicken with high productivity.

According to him, chicken farms Minh Du and Cao Khanh in Binh Dinh Province supply nearly 100 million breeding chicken for the market in the Central region , the Central Highlands region and the South East region; therefore, Binh Dinh is potential to become a poultry raising center.



Visitors at the festival (Photo: SGGP)



By Ngoc Oai - Translated by Anh Quan