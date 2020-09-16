Cuu Long Corporation merged into VEC

As the plan, both sides will co-sign an agreement for the mergence as well as unanimously carrying out the principle of merging all assets, rights and related obligations of the Cuu Long Corporation into VEC in September.The Management Board of My Thuan Project under the Ministry of Transport will be in charge of the public assets management, related rights and obligations for the projects.The Ministry of Finance is responsibility for supervision during the mergence and transfer processes of all assets.The staffs and employees of Cuu Long Corporation’s subsidiary companies will work in VEC's companies. Notably, the officers and staffs working in Cuu Long Corporation force to experience an admission and competitive examination for working at Management Board of My Thuan Project.According to the Ministry of Transport, the mergence plan along with completing procedures to put the My Thuan Project Management Board into operation are expected to carry out synchronously; therefore, the two sides need to promptly complete the merge and operation termination of Cuu Long Corporation in December.

By Bich Quyen- Translated by Huyen Huong