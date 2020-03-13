Da Lat handles garbage dumping at abandoned airport

The abandoned airport is about three kilometers from Da Lat city center. Garbage and agricultural waste are pretty much everywhere.



According to local people, motorbikes, cars and trucks carrying waste bags often appear in the place.



Due to environmental pollution from the excessive garbage dumping, some people burn waste for several times. However, there have been full of trash here for a short time.

A few hours after the Sai Gon Giai Phong (SGGP) Newspaper reflected the garbage dumping at Cam Ly Airport, the Da Lat City People's Committee directed relevant agencies to promptly handle.



According to Mr. Nguyen Nhu Viet, Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ward 5, Da Lat City, a working group, three excavators and three trucks were sent to the location to clean up and transport the waste to Cam Ly landfill.





















Some photos featuring trash dumping at Cam Ly airport:





By Doan Kien- Translated by Huyen Huong