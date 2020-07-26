Da Nang airport ceases to welcome international flights

A 57-year-old Da Nang man was confirmed on July 25 morning as the 416th case of COVID-19 in the country. He is a typical community infection case with the outside source coming into the central city.

The same day, at a government online meeting with Da Nang authorities, Vice Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Le Trung Chinh said the man’s health conditions are improving. According to him, the Ho Chi Minh City-based Cho Ray Hospital is sending personnel to support Da Nang in treating the case.

In response to the new development, Da Nang has so far tracked 1,079 people with close contact to the latest case, including 288 having direct contact with him. The city has tested 175 samples that all later came out negative to the virus.

Also at the function, Deputy Minister of Public Security Nguyen Van Son proposed the Government tighten the monitoring of borders and trails across the nation to prevent illegal entries.

Son said Da Nang has acted promptly to control the disease, adding that the city recently detected 52 foreigners illegally entering Vietnam and prosecuted three suspects.

Vietnamplus