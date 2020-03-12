Accordingly, after attending in a meeting between ASEAN Business Advisory Council and ASEAN ministers, he yesterday arrived in Da Nang International Airport to carrying out check-out security procedures to fly to Ho Chi Minh City.As soon as arriving in Ho Chi Minh City, the Bruneian leader realized that he had forgotten his brand-name Ulysse Nardin watch while performing security scanning at Da Nang airport.After that, he had asked Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI) to contact with airport security center and Da Nang International Airport for assistance.The Aviation Security Center of Da Nang International Airport received the information and proceeded to find out the lost stuff.Until yesterday afternoon, the watch had been found and kept at the airport security.According to Mr. Ha Huu Hoang, Deputy Director of Da Nang International Airport Aviation Security Center, the watch was found at the chink of security scanning system.The luxurious watch costs around US$ 38,000 to US$ 40,000.After contacting with VCCI, Da Nang airport security center had given back the property for Ms. Hong Ju Khee, Deputy Executive Director of ASEAN BAC, who is currently in Da Nang, to receive the lost stuff on behalf of Mr. Adnin Musa.

By Nguyen Cuong- Translated by Huyen Huong