  1. National

Da Nang announces 21-day quarantine for arrivals from social distancing areas

SGGP
Da Nang City announces mandatory 21-day centralized quarantine for arrivals from localities that are imposed social distancing measures, starting at 12:00 pm on June 3 as part of measures to prevent a new wave of coronavirus.

A Covid-19 control station in Da Nang City (Photo: SGGP)

A Covid-19 control station in Da Nang City (Photo: SGGP)

Da Nang announces 21-day quarantine for arrivals from social distancing areas ảnh 1 A Covid-19 control station in Da Nang City  (Photo: SGGP)
Travelers must be quarantined for three weeks in centralized facilities prepared by the authorities and get Covid-19 tests four times on the 1st, 7th, 14th and 20th days during their quarantine period.
People travelling from affected areas must be paid for for quarantine days and Covid-19 testings.
Other cases that returned from disease-hit areas and are required to self-isolate at home must have SARS-CoV-2 negative test result within 72 hours since giving samples for testing.
The People’s Committee of Da Nang City has delegated districts, the departments of Health and Police in coordination with competent units to strictly monitor persons under home isolation and impose strict punishment for violations of Covid-19 prevention rules.

By Xuan Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh

Tags:

Related news

Other news

See more