Da Nang announces 21-day quarantine for arrivals from social distancing areas

A Covid-19 control station in Da Nang City (Photo: SGGP)

Travelers must be quarantined for three weeks in centralized facilities prepared by the authorities and get Covid-19 tests four times on the 1st, 7th, 14th and 20th days during their quarantine period.



People travelling from affected areas must be paid for for quarantine days and Covid-19 testings.

Other cases that returned from disease-hit areas and are required to self-isolate at home must have SARS-CoV-2 negative test result within 72 hours since giving samples for testing.

The People’s Committee of Da Nang City has delegated districts, the departments of Health and Police in coordination with competent units to strictly monitor persons under home isolation and impose strict punishment for violations of Covid-19 prevention rules.





By Xuan Trang – Translated by Kim Khanh