Da Nang City halts take-away F&B services, online shopping

Take-away food and beverage (F&B) services and online shopping are required to halt from 1:00 PM of July 30. 

Deputy Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh had signed an official letter to the member units of the City Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control related to the suspension last night. 

Besides that, the city’s construction works must take measures to ensure the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control. In particular, it is important to pay attention to disinfecting, wearing facemasks, a person-to-person distance at least two meters during the process of construction. 

In order to prevent spread of the Covid-19 pandemic, the District- level People's Committees in coordination with the health sector to early detect suspected cases with coronavirus, strictly conduct localization, quarantine and testing cases having close contact with Covid-19 patients, perform medical declaration and examination in residential areas, rental houses, etc.


By Xuan Quynh- Translated by Huyen Huong

