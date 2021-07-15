Da Nang halts beach bathing, sport activities, haircut service from July 15

A medical staff takes Covid-19 test sample from a person.

Currently, the Center for Diseases Control of Da Nang City is carrying out the SARS-CoV-2 testing for the related cases.

Last night, the Steering Committee of Covid-19 prevention and control of Da Nang City said that the central coastal city had detected a new coronavirus infectious case, an employee of Viet Hoa Electronics Company in Hoa Khanh Industrial Park, Lien Chieu District. The functional forces required the company to keep more than 1,700 workers stay on site.Chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh required the districts to prepare 1,000 accommodations for quarantine in case of Covid-19 outbreak. Besides that, the City Department of Tourism is working with hotel owners to set up rooms for isolation.

By Xuan Quynh–Translated by Huyen Huong