Da Nang imposes a ban on swimming at public beaches, starting on June 20. (Photo: sGGP)

In addition, all food and beverage establishments have been forced to temporarily shut down, must move to mobile ordering and takeaway only under strict pandemic rules.



Related to the 12,437th patient who is living at the alley No.407 on Le Duan Street, Director of the Da Nang Center for Disease Control, Dr. Ton That Thanh said that this case had a contact with three delivery staffs coming from HCMC. One of these employees, who is the 12,190th patient was confirmed to have Covid-19.

A transport van carrying delivery staffs arrived in Da Nang at 1 a.m on June 10, came to Duy Tan Plastic Company at the No.145 on Dien Bien Phu Street in Thanh Khe District for delivering goods and then returned to HCMC at 2 a.m on the same day.

New Covid-19 cases may carry the delta variant that is fast-spreading version of the virus first detected, said Secretary of the Party Committee of Da Nang City, Nguyen Van Quang.

He asked Departments of police and health to strictly inspect the operation of Covid-19 control stations throughout the city.

The City Party Chief ordered the functional units to strengthen contact tracing to quickly identify persons at the alley No.407 on Le Duan Street, and Duy Tan Company, clear responsibility of Duy Tan Company’s owner that did not inform about the van’s driver and he then tested positive for Covid-19. The company will be faced with a severe fine, including a temporary suspension of its opeartion in case of violation of Covid rules.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh