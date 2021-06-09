Da Nang lifts few restrictions on some businesses, outdoor activities

Swimming on public beaches is allowed from 4:40 am to 7:30 am and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.
Accordingly, food and drink servies, restaurants, sidewalk cafes have been allowed to start operating at 50 percent capacity and stay open until 9 p.m.
Restaurants must have QR code scanners, provide customers with hand-washing liquid, check visitors’s body tempearture and ensure social distancing of 2 meters while their employees have to open the contact detection app Bluezone and wear masks. Owners and staff members of restaurants will be taken samples for periodic Covid-19 testing.
Table surfaces are cleaned and disinfected after customers leave restaurant. Gastronomers with symptoms such as fever, tiredness, and dry cough or under home-isolation will not be banned come to eateries.
The city also gave permission to reopen Baber shops and outddor sport activities under strict safety guidelines.