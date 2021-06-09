Da Nang lifts few restrictions on some businesses, outdoor activities

Swimming on public beaches is allowed from 4:40 am to 7:30 am and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm.

Accordingly, food and drink servies, restaurants, sidewalk cafes have been allowed to start operating at 50 percent capacity and stay open until 9 p.m.



Restaurants must have QR code scanners, provide customers with hand-washing liquid, check visitors’s body tempearture and ensure social distancing of 2 meters while their employees have to open the contact detection app Bluezone and wear masks. Owners and staff members of restaurants will be taken samples for periodic Covid-19 testing.

Table surfaces are cleaned and disinfected after customers leave restaurant. Gastronomers with symptoms such as fever, tiredness, and dry cough or under home-isolation will not be banned come to eateries.

Swimming on public beaches is allowed from 4:40 am to 7:30 am and 4:30 pm to 6:30 pm. Street food vendors and mass gatherings on beaches have been banned.

The city also gave permission to reopen Baber shops and outddor sport activities under strict safety guidelines.





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh