Da Nang lifts restrictions on swimming at public beaches, few sport activities

Da Nang City lifts restrictions on swimming at public beaches, starting at 4:30 a.m on July 10. (Photo: SGGP)

Swimming on public beaches is allowed from 4:40 am to 8:00 am and 4:30 pm to 7:00 pm. Street food vendors, sport and entertainment activities, mass gatherings and other services on beaches have been banned, excluding parking service



Outdoor and indoor sport activities, not including gyms, yoga and fitness centers, have been allowed to reopen under strict safety measures.

On June 20, Da Nang City previously set a restriction on swimming at public beaches due to 24 latest confirmed cases of Covid-19 starting at 12 p.m on the same day after spending more than 30 days without any community transmission cases.

In addition, the country’s popular tourist city has asked all arrivals coming or returning to Da Nang City from affected areas to pay for their 21-day quarantine at dedicated centralized quarantine facilities and Covid-19 test fee from July 7.

People with respiratory symptoms of fever, sore throat, difficulty breathing, loss of taste and smell have not been allowed to public places





By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Kim Khanh