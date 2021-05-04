Da Nang proposes suspending repatriation flights from foreign countries

Da Nang City proposes suspending repatriation flights from foreign countries. (Illustrative photo:SGGP)



On the other hand, the Da Nang Lung Hospital has received and treated Covid-19 cases causing high pressure on medical staff. Especially when the city has seen Covid-19 cases in the community. In addition, functional forces performing the task of monitoring medical isolation are also overloaded.

According to the report, from the beginning of the year to May 2, Da Nang City welcomed around 11,800 entries. Particularly, from April to now, the beach city in Central Vietnam has received and carried out centralized quarantine for over 8,000 overseas entries.From March to now, the city has continuously recorded 61 cases who are people on entry with positive testing for the coronavirus.To create conditions for Da Nang City to implement Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control and effective treatment of Covid-19 cases in the coming time, the People's Committee of Da Nang City asked for permission not to receive the flights carrying Vietnamese citizens from foreign countries into the city.The municipal People's Committee also petitioned the Prime Minister and the Ministry of Health to provide more specific guidance to support localities to well implement following regulations and effectively perform the hand-over, reception, management and supervision of people after centralized isolation period.

By Xuan Quynh – Translated by Huyen Huong