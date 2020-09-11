Da Nang relaxing social distancing restrictions today

Da Nang has continued relaxing social distancing restrictions, allowing restaurants to resume dine-in service, after the city has put the novel coronavirus under control.



However, the city continued to cancel festivals, sport events, and religious events in coronavirus counter measures. Non-essential businesses, beauty salons, karaoke parlors, theaters, sport establishments have not been allowed to reopen.

All restaurants, cafes and public gatherings with fewer than 30 people are allowed from 1am today in the central city after the decision to loosen social distancing orders was made. On-site service can be offered by restaurants, cafes and street food courts but customers must maintain a 1m safe distance and must be washed their hand with sanitizer.

Junior and high schools and colleges will begin the new school year from September 14 as per the Ministry of Education and Training’s guideline while primary schools and kindergartens, tutoring centers will start from September 21.

Wearing facemasks is still mandatory in public places, offices, schools, hospitals, business establishments, and public transportation means. Residents are allowed to buy commodities at markets and supermarkets three times a week.

By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Anh Quan