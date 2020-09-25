Da Nang resumes normal daily activities from 0 a.m. on September 25

All activities must comply with strict safety guidelines, including the Health Ministry’s 5K message, Khau trang (facemask) - Khu khuan (disinfection) - Khoang cach (distance) - Khong tu tap (no gathering) – Khai bao y te (health declaration).



Da Nang Radio and Television (DRT) has coordinated with Da Nang Today and the city's online public services portal to propagandize preventive measures against coronavirus and boost the socio-economic development.

On the same day, Director of Da Nang Department of Education and Training, Le Thi Bich Thuan signed a document to ask heads of schools and educational units to implement strictly infection prevention and control in the new normal situation.

Social distancing was implemented in the central city of Da Nang on July 28 in accordance with Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s Directive No.16 on urgent measures against COVID-19. Restrictions imposed on public transportation in the city were lifted from September 7 while it social distancing measures were removed from September 11.





By Xuan Quynh - Translated by Kim Khanh