Da Nang to close entertainment facilities to cope with coronavirus

As the Covid-19 situation becomes more complicated in HCMC, chairman of the People’s Committee of Da Nang City Le Trung Chinh in the late evening of May 2 signed a decision on the suspension of entertainment venues and cultural and sport activities starting from :00 o'clock on May 3.

Son Tra night market in Da Nang City

Forms of entertainment and recreational facilities, including bars, discos, karaoke bars, online game shops, walking streets, night markets will be closed from 0:00 o'clock on February 9 until further notice.
The chairman of the municipal People’s Committee asked leaders of the People’s Committee of districts throughout the city to strictly monitor and impose fines against individuals and organizations that violate the current regulations on COVID-19 prevention and control; and order functional departments to strengthen preventive measures.

