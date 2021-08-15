Da Nang to halt all activities for seven days to curb Covid-19

A aerial view of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)



In an announcement issued on August 14, the city’s steering committee for Covid-19 prevention and control said given the complex Covid-19 situation, the municipal administration decided to suspend all activities across Da Nang from 8am on August 16 to 8am on August 23.

In particular, local residents must stay at home, and agencies and offices must minimise the number of people working at their headquarters. Meanwhile, manufacturing businesses at industrial and hi-tech parks are allowed to operate with a maximum of 30 percent of their workforce.Besides, agencies and businesses have to arrange for the personnel present at their offices and factories to “work on site, eat on site, and rest on site”.During the week-long period, the Department of Health will swiftly conduct mass testing to rapidly identify and quarantine infection cases, the steering committee said, noting that city leaders hope to receive support from all residents.Speaking at the second session of the municipal People’s Council on August 12, Secretary of the Da Nang Party Committee Nguyen Van Quang said the city is now in a trying time and may miss many socio-economic targets. The city recorded over 1,470 Covid-19 infections, including 13 deaths, since July 10.