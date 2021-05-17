Da Nang to halt taxi, app-based vehicles, 4-seat cars, delivery services





Besides, Mr. Quang also asked those drivers to check their sample tests and perform health declaration at health facilities.



Medical staff take samples for Covid-19 testing at Hoa Cam Industrial Park in Cam Le District, Da Nang City On the other hand, the city leader also asked the public security and military forces, people to strengthen the patrols at night to detect the violated cases for not complying with the Ministry of Health’s 5K message Khau trang (facemask)- (Khu khuan) disinfection- (Khoang cach) distance- (Khong tu tap) no gathering – (Khai bao y te) health declaration. The city Party chief also required the Municipal Department of Justice to urgently coordinate with Management Board of Da Nang Hi-tech Park and industrial zones in the city to consider the handle over the violations of Safi Company and Truong Minh Company on the Covid-19 prevention and control responsibilities.

The requirement was issued at a conference on the Covid-19 pandemic prevention and control in the city yesterday.



According to a report of the Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control of Da Nang City, there have been additional 12 cases being positive for the first time with SARS-CoV-2 in the city during 24 hours from May 15 to May 16.



Of which, seven cases were confirmed as F1 of the patients related to Truong Minh Company who had been isolated previously; two cases were officers of Amida Company; one case was F1 of patients N.V.T, V.T.N.H, D.T.C living in 24 Dong Da Street, Hai Chau District; a case was military personnel being transferred to Hospital No.17 from Regiment 143 in Quang Nam Province and one case was randomly taken the sample test for small business owners in Cam Le District.









