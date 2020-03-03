Da Nang to host ASEAN environmental meetings

The 21st Meeting of the ASEAN Working Group on Coastal and Marine Environment (AWGCME) is slated to take place from May 13-15 in the central city of Da Nang, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The city will also host the 31st ASEAN Senior Officials on Environment Meeting (ASOEN 31) and other meetings which are scheduled for August 16-22.



Da Nang has been selected to host a series of environmental events in 2020 by the ASEAN Secretariat and the Vietnamese Ministry of Natural Resources and the Environment because the city has left a deep impression on foreigners from previous events, according to the ministry.



Da Nang is the second city in Vietnam to win the ASEAN Environmentally Sustainable City Award in 2011. It is also one of the country’s three cities to join the ASEAN 'smart' city network in 2018.



Vietnam assumes the ASEAN chairmanship from January 1.