Da Nang to introduce social distancing measures from 0:00 hour on July 28

Chairing a meeting in Hanoi on July 27 between permanent Government members and the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control, the PM highlighted the need to fully undertake counter-measures at the Da Nang C Hospital, the Hospital for Orthopaedics and Trauma, and the Da Nang General Hospital, as well as the districts of Lien Chieu, Ngu Hanh Son, and Hai Chau.

Those places are where the new COVID-19 patients found in community had visited and are living in.

He ordered all possible measures be taken to prevent the SARS-CoV-2 from spreading in Da Nang and to nearby localities, including conducting mass testing for the virus, while determining scenarios in response to the pandemic and preventing any serious public concern.

Persons traveling from Da Nang to Hanoi, HCMC, and elsewhere must be tested and quarantined if necessary. Those showing symptoms of flu, fever, and coughing must visit medical establishments immediately.

Da Nang must suspend all public transport and other activities involving large numbers of people.

The PM directed that the Health Ministry boost resources to help Da Nang with testing and treatment, while the Ministry of Information and Communications is to help trace those with close contact with patients.

He demanded that people organising illegal entry into Vietnam be seriously punished, and the sufficient supply of daily necessities be ensured and capacity in mask production be enhanced.

The PM urged local authorities to continue working for the dual goals of socio-economic development and pandemic prevention and control.

The Government remains determined to control the pandemic on a national scale, he said, urging investors and the public to trust in the Government’s leadership.

The health sector was also asked to offer testing to all foreigners that recently entered Vietnam.

Ministries and concerned agencies will arrange more flights to bring Vietnamese citizens home, including those in Equatorial Guinea.

At the meeting, acting Health Minister Nguyen Thanh Long said the new cases of community transmission - patients 416, 418, 419, and 420 - are likely to have contracted the virus from different sources in the community.

They were infected with a new strain of SARS-CoV-2 that is common in several regional countries. Epidemiological analysis revealed that the outbreak could have started in Da Nang in early July, and there may be other cases of infection.

Vietnamplus