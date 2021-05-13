Dai Nam Company donates US$43 mln to Covid-19 prevention

The Dai Nam residential area with the total area of over two hectares will be donated for Covid-19 prevention and control fund.



The company will hand over the land after receiving the approval letter from the People’s Committee of Binh Duong Province.

The total value of the above area is estimated at around VND500 billion (nearly US$21.6). Of which, VND200 billion (US$8.6 million) will be for the Covid-19 prevention and control fund of Binh Duong Province, VND250 billion (US$10.8 million) for the National Steering Committee for Covid-19 Prevention and Control and VND50 billion (nearly US$2.2 million) for the border management and protection against the pandemic of the Ministry of Defense.Earlier, the Dai Nam Joint Stock Company had a request letter to donate other 127 plots of land with the total area of over 19,909 square meters with the total value of around VND500 billion (US$21.6 million) to the Provincial People’s Committee of Binh Duong for auction sale.The total amount will be used for buying medical equipment and medicines to respond to the Covid-19 pandemic.In case of the auction sales does not bring VND1,000 billion (US$43 million), the company will cover the deficiencies.

By Xuan Trung – Translated by Huyen Huong