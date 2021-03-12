Dau Giay- Tan Phu expressway project needs US$286 mln for construction

Dau Giay - Tan Phu expressway project is part of Dau Giay-Lien Khuong expressway construction investment project, implemented under the form of Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Build–operate–transfer (BOT) contract according to A-class standard with a design speed of 100 kilometers per hour and four lanes for vehicles.As for the first phase, the project is designed 17-meter wide road surface and a maximum speed of 80 kilometers per hour. Total investment capital for the project is VND6,619 billion (US$286 million), including VND1,300 billion (US$56 million) from the state budget.According to preliminary calculations, the maximum payback period for this project is 15 years and five months. If the investment policy is approved, the project will start investor selection from the fourth quarter of 2021, start construction in the fourth quarter of 2022, complete and be put into operation in the first quarter of 2025.

By Minh Duy- Translated by Huyen Huong