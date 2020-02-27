Dead Korean man in Bac Ninh tests negative for SARS-CoV-2

The victim, named Jung Jin-yong and born in 1976, entered Vietnam on January 28. He temporarily lived in a hotel in Bac Ninh city and worked at STN Vina Company at Que Vo district’s Viet Hung Industrial Park.



On February 7, he was examined at the provincial General Hospital and diagnosed as a Type 2 diabetes sufferer. At around 4pm on February 25, the patient continued going to the hospital for examination, during which he showed no symptoms of fever and breathing difficulties. However, he left the hospital without informing doctors.



At 5pm of the same day, he was found unconscious at a crossroad, about 100m away from the hospital. When being hospitalised, he stopped breathing and suffered cardiac arrest. The blood glucose level was very high (27.9 mmol/l).



The provincial investigation police agency is investigating the case.

