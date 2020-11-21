Defence minister hosts US National Security Advisor

The defence cooperation has developed in line with agreements reached by high-ranking leaders and defence ministries of the two countries, they said.

Lich spoke highly of the significance of the US delegation’s visit that took place on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the bilateral diplomatic ties (1995-2020) as well as outcomes of collaboration in post-war consequence settlement.

He highlighted the projects on dioxin remediation at Bien Hoa airbase, provision of support to Vietnamese people with disabilities in the localities affected by Agent Orange (AO)/dioxin, bomb and mine consequence settlement and the search for US soldiers missing in action, along with the US’s assistance for Vietnam in UN peacekeeping operations and improving capacity of Vietnamese coast guards.

For his part, O'Brien affirmed that the US attaches importance to the comprehensive partnership with Vietnam, and backs a strong, independent and prosperous Vietnam,.

He expressed a hope that the country will play an increasingly important role in the region.

The US will continue to consider cooperation in handling war consequences a focus and foundation of the bilateral defence ties, O'Brien stressed.

On this occasion, the US official thanked Vietnam for its support of the search for missing-in-action US servicemen, and pledged to push ahead with joint projects and activities in this regard.